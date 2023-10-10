Edo Guber: How I’ll tackle economic challenges – LP aspirant, Ohiowele

The governorship election in Edo State holds in 2024, but Dr. Ehizojie Imafidon Ohiowele, a leading aspirant in the Labour Party, is already setting the agenda for himself ahead of the primary and the gubernatorial polls.

Dr. Ohiowele is a successful entrepreneur, who holds huge and intimidating leadership and academic resume across the continent. The politician is a master strategist, revered leader, team builder and manager of people, with a proven track record of performance.

He hails from Isidahomen Quarters, Eguare, Ekpoma, in Esan West Local Government Area, while his mother is also an Esan woman from Uzebu in Igueben Local Government Area of the State. Born on February 2, 1977, the exemplary trailblazer has been happily married for almost 20 years to a beautiful woman from Uhunmwonde Local Government Area in Benin City, and they are blessed with three children.

Ehizojie Ohiowele is a successful entrepreneur, initiating new business opportunities through the use of data and technology. He is co-founder of a fintech company licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), providing crucial services to millions in various communities.

Ohiowele is a personal coach, financial expert, and experienced banker with over 25 years experience in the private and public sector in Nigerian and African economy. He has been credited with leading, origination, structuring, and management of business deals in over 20 countries around Africa.

Dr. Ohiowele is a product of the best schools in Nigeria and across the world, which explains his passion and advocacy for quality education for people from Edo state, with a viewpoint that it is the turning point of transformation any society needs. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics & Statistics, a Masters degree in Business Administration and in Economics & Finance, and a PhD in International Business. He is a proud alumnus of Harvard Business School, University of Oxford, Cardiff University, University of Azteca, University of Benin, and Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma. He was a classmates of Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, at Havard.

Dr. Ohiowele’s wealth of knowledge, experience, exposure and connection in the private sector and his leadership prowess have built a mental fortitude in him, so much so that Edo citizens in Nigeria and the Diaspora have clamoured that is high time the state benefitted from his transformational capabilities and cerebral approach to leadership, by becoming the next captain to steer the ship of the state, when incumbent governor Godwin Obaseki leaves office in 2024.

He sits on the board of several companies, actively playing in the energy, consulting, hospitality, wellness, and educational sectors of the Nigerian economy. He has received several awards, including a nomination for the prestigious Archbishop Tutu Fellowship for leadership in conjunction with the African Leadership Initiative. He is an honourary senior member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants, Nigeria. He is also a recipient of an honourary Doctorate degree in Business Administration(specializing in Banking and Finance) from the London Graduate School, Commonwealth University, England, UK, for his achievements.

Outlining his vision for the state, Ehizojie Ohiowele vowed a dynamic approach to leadership, which would leave a positive imprint on all sectors in Edo State.

“I will provide leadership that is inspiring, progressive, and inclusive. A leadership that creates opportunities for all, regardless of tribe, religion, or political affiliation. A leadership that prioritizes education, healthcare, infrastructure, and the economy, ensuring the continued growth and development of our beloved state. I will do this by: Engaging in community outreach to understand the concerns and aspirations of the people”, he said.

Speaking further, Ohiowele plans to, “develop a comprehensive plan to address key issues such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, and job creation. Promoting transparency and accountability in governance to foster public trust. Encouraging public-private partnerships to attract investment and spur economic growth.

“Prioritizing youth empowerment and skills development through education and vocational training. Promoting sustainable development and environmental conservation.

Establishing effective communication channels to keep citizens informed and engaged”, added Dr. Ehizojie Ohiowele.