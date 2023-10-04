Edo Govt assures removal of bottlenecks to ensure ease of doing business

The Edo State Government has assured private businesses and investors of its plans to remove all encumbrances associated with the ease of doing business in the State.

The Edo State Commissioner for the Ministry of Business, Trade and Cooperatives, Hon. Patrick Uanseru Stated this when he paid a working visit to the management of Okomu Oil Palm Company PLC.

Hon. Uanseru said the purpose of the visit was to familiarize himself with the operations of the company and know its challenges with a view to fostering solutions in accordance with the vision of the State

Governor.

He said the State government is not ignorant of the challenges facing the agricultural sector adding that efforts are being made by relevant government agencies, local government as well as other stakeholders to remove the bottlenecks to the ease of doing business in the State.



The Commissioner said since inception, the State government has put machinery in motion to abolish double taxation, and illegal collection of government taxes, as well as eliminate the activities of touts on major roads within and outside the State capital and warned that those still flaunting the order by the State government will be made to face the law.



The Commissioner Stated that the State government is passionate about empowering the agricultural sector hence the massive investment in the sector as this sector could uplift the State.



He assured Okomu Management that concerns raised by players in this sector will be given priority attention by the State government and that this effect would be visible in a short period of time.



Hon. Patrick Uanseru while commending the role Okomu is playing in the State’s economy in terms of employment, payment of taxes and its corporate social responsibility (CSR) said the governor Godwin

Obaseki-led administration is committed to creating an enabling environment where businesses can strive.

Welcoming the Commissioner to the company, Managing Director, Okomu Oil Palm Company PLC, Dr. Graham Hefer appreciated the State Government for her support to the agricultural sector and said the

company is ready to partner with the State government to improve the lives of inhabitants of the company’s neighbouring communities.



Dr. Hefer noted that the State government’s vision in making Edo State an investment hub in the country is under threat from problems such as illegal and multiple taxation on private businesses, especially

smallholder farmers, infrastructure backlogs such as poor electricity supply as well as nefarious activities of touts on government roads.

The Okomu boss said the agricultural sector is blessed with potential that if given necessary and priority attention can be the sustainer of the State’s economy.