Edo: Clerics bless new office as Shaibu sets to move in

Philip Shuaibu

By Ozioruva Aliu

DESPITE what looks like a truce, indications emerged on Tuesday that the deputy governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu may still move into his new office on 7, Dennis Osadebe Avenue.

This is as some Rev. Fathers blessed the building yesterday

The governor had last week in a statement said he had forgiven his deputy after Shaibu publicly apologised to him few days earlier for instituting a suit against the governor, the state house of assembly and others on alleged plot to impeach him.

A source said, “I was there and I saw Rev Fathers blessing the new office on Tuesday. It shows that the Deputy Governor may likely move in soon.

“I must say that it has always been the practice of the deputy governor to invite priests to his office for prayers monthly and I am not surprised that he is doing the same in the new office,” he added.

When journalists visited the office, workers were seen still fixing the interlocking tiles in the compound while the few staff in the office were seen going about their duties.

One of the staff said that the deputy governor had not come to the office but confirmed that Catholic Priests came to pray and bless the office.

Shaibu, at the peak of the crisis between him and Obaseki got an official letter directing him to the new office but many observers thought with the public apology and the acceptance by the governor, Shaibu’s relocation from his original office just beside the governor’s would no longer necessary.