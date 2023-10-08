Edo 2024: Why I want to govern – LP aspirant, Ohiowele

A Labour Party aspirant for the Edo State governorship election in 2024, Dr. Ehizojie Imafidon Ohiowele, has explained the motivation behind his ambition.

Dr Ohiowele, who is vastly experienced in both private and public sectors, is determined to ride to victory at the party primary, leveraging on his rich profile in several industries and popularity among the people of the state. The chief (Odalo of Ujiogba Kingdom in Esan West Local Government Area), has been married for almost 20 years to a beautiful Benin woman from Uhunmwonde Local Government Area in Benin City, and they are blessed with three children.

Born in 1977 in Benin City, the Labour Party frontlime politician hails from Isidahomen Quarters, Eguare, Ekpoma, in Esan West Local Government Area. The passionate Edo native is a born leader, an extraordinary trait he has demonstrated in the course of positively impacting those around him. His mother is also Esan, from Uzebu in Igueben Local Government Area of the state.

Dr Ehizojie Ohiowele is a serial, accomplished entrepreneur, educator, personal coach, financial expert, and an experienced banker with more than 25 years of solid experience in diverse sectors of the Nigerian & African economy. He is a widely travelled pan-African with direct experience in leading the origination, structuring, and management of business deals in over 20 countries around the continent.

The Labour Party governorship aspirant is a strong leader, strategist, skilled communicator, team builder, negotiator, and manager of people. Dr Ehizojie Ohiowele has a proven track record of performance, uncanny ability to deliver results under pressure and adapt to new challenges. He is highly ethical, with tested and proven competence and integrity. He is outgoing, sociable, and able to develop strong, productive, and enjoyable working relationships with people from diverse cultural/religious backgrounds.

Over the years, he has mentored, coached, supported, contributed, and impacted many people across different regions in the area of capacity building. Consequently, he has built an expansive network of friends and business associates all around the world who are all ready to support his vision for a better Edo State.

Aside his exemplary leadership skills, Dr Ohiowele’s academic history is eye-popping, colossal and legendary. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics & Statistics, a masters degree in Business Administration and in Economics & Finance, as well as a PhD in International Business. He is a proud alumnus of Harvard Business School, University of Oxford, Cardiff University, University of Azteca, University of Benin, and Ambrose Alli University.

Dr. Ohiowele currently runs a fintech company he co-founded and duly licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The company provides financial services to the un-banked, under-banked and banked in the communities they serve, powering through data and technology. He also sits on the board of several companies actively playing in the energy, consulting, hospitality, wellness, and educational sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Speaking on why he is moving from a successful business life to serving in public office, Dr Ehizojie Ohiowele stressed that he is heeding calls by his people who believe his rich experience galvanising and leading people as he has demonstrated in the private sector, will bring the desired transformation in the state.

“My personal aspiration has always been to contribute to nation building therefore I felt that I had to get a global perspective from top universities in the world in order to equip myself with the knowledge, skills, and networks needed to be an effective leader and advocate for my constituents,” he said.

Continuing, he said, “My passion for service and desire to bring about substantive improvements within the state drive me to seek this position. Edo State has both unique opportunities and challenges that require strong and focused leadership. With no prior baggage, I bring a fresh, untainted perspective to governance.

“I am not encumbered by traditional constraints and can introduce innovative solutions that will make real and lasting difference. It is important to reiterate that the governor’s office holds the capacity to effect significant change which is my goal. Outside of politics, I have held leadership roles that equipped me with the requisite tactical and strategic capabilities necessary for high-office governance. These real-life experiences, coupled with my awareness of the state’s issues, position me favorably for the governorship.

“Engaging with the citizens of Edo has revealed a common desire for fresh faces in our leadership, with new ideas unblemished by the usual political maneuverings. This contest is not about personal ambition. I am responding to the overwhelming public call for change. It stems from a belief that the citizens of Edo deserve better, and I am prepared to offer them better, right from the top”, added Dr. Ohiowele.