EDO 2024: PDP chieftain endorses Onaiwu, vows to resist imposition

• Earl Osaro Onaiwu

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Edo State, Mr Taiwo Ifidon, has endorsed the aspiration of Earl Osaro Onaiwu in the Edo State 2024 governorship race.

Ifidon who hails from Afuze in Owan East local government area of the state, said in a statement that he will mobilise his ward, and other party members to deliver the PDP ticket to Onaiwu.

Ifidon said he was rooting for the former Director General of the PDP governors forum based on character, competence and capacity.

Ifidon reminded fellow PDP members that Earl Osaro Onaiwu popularly called “Mr. Solution”, had been supporting Afuze long before now and it was time for the area to support him. He particularly mentioned the generator and chairs used in the PDP office in the area, were donated to them by “Mr solution.”

Mr Ifidon also said the PDP in Edo State, will resist any attempt on any imposition of a nonparty member in the forthcoming primaries in Edo.

Recall that few weeks ago, an Edo political and socio cultural group, had also endorsed Onaiwu for the PDP ticket, citing his loyalty to the party, competence and character.