Edo 2024: LP leadership crisis resolution a path victory – Sen Imasuen

By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – A leader of the Labour Party (LP) in Edo State and the Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Senator Neda Imasuen, yesterday said the resolution of the leadership crisis in the party by the Supreme Court has positioned it on a part to victory adding that the party would conduct a free and transparent primary election that would produce a candidate that he said would win the election.



However he said to achieve that, all those trooping to the party because of the acceptability it has with the people must join the leadership to build the support base ahead of the contests.



Imasuen spoke to journalists in Benin City on the occasion of Nigeria’s 63rd independence anniversary where he said many Nigerians are suffering as a result of the removal of subsidy from petrol and called for massive job creations for Nigeria’s teeming unemployed population.



He said the leadership crisis in the LP had been a clog in the wheel of progress of the party adding that the LP is the party to beat in Edo State.



According to Imasuen, “For the aspirants that are trooping in hoping to fly our ticket, we are telling them that we must come together first to build the party we ought to first have a very strong platform upon which to run and that is very key.



“Many of the aspirants have come to see me and I keep saying that we need to come together so that at the end of the day if there is transparency which I know there would, we all can rally round that candidate and Labour party will be the candidate to beat.



“My worry had been this issue of Lamidi Apapa but thank God, the Supreme Court has since laid that to rest and it is behind us now. The Labour party is the party to beat in Edo state and that is the truth and that has been the reason why many people have been attracted to run under the Labour Party platform to take that ticket and it is a good thing for us.



“But how we manage it will determine how far we can go but I can assure you that we are going to manage it. We are going to put our house in order and we are beginning to do that very quietly”