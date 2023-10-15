Edo 2024: Labour Party gov’ship hopeful, Osagie reveals how his govt ‘ll curb insecurity in Edo

Governorship hopeful, Honourable Ogbemudia Osagie of the Labour Party has vowed to rid Edo state of all various forms of insecurity bedeviling the state.

The Labour Party gubernatorial aspirant has part of his agenda to deliver democracy dividends to the good people of Edo state, also highlighting how he will create jobs for many unemployed youths in the state.

In a video shared by a Labour Party Chieftain, Morris Monye, Ogbemudia Osagie was spotted giving security tips to local security agents in the state.

Morris noted that, ” Ogbemudia Bassey Osagie who is also in the race for Governor of Edo state donated some “equipment” to local vigilantes in Edo to fight this scourge of insecurity in the state”.

The security equipment donation, sources noted, was part of his promises to fight the scourge of insecurity in the state.

Recall that Edo state is one of many states in Nigeria battling insecurity with kidnapping and unemployment rates high on the street.

See video below

https://x.com/morris_monye/status/1713445621988737532?s=46