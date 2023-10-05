Edo 2024: Former NBA president, Akpata declares for governorship election

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Olumide Akpata late Thursday formally announced his intention to contest for the governorship of Edo State on the platform of Labour Party (LP).

Akpata who was at the state headquarters of the party secretariat where he had a closed door meeting with the leadership of party said he decided to aspire for the number one seat of the state through the LP because it is the only party that is people-oriented, adding that his interest is for the people of the state.

He lamented that the people are no longer the interest of the people in government and promised that he would change the narrative if given the opportunity to fly the flag of LP in the forthcoming election.

He said: “My interest is for the people of Edo State.

And what I find out in politics and governance in Nigeria today is that the people have been taken out of the equation. Nobody cares about the people.

“So, when I look around, the only party I find to be people-oriented and to be interested in the lots of our people is the Labour Party. So I have come here to express my interest and to carry the people along, I will also take the party, our great Labour Party to greater heights in the event that I emerge as the candidate of the party in the primary.”

Responding, state chairman of the party, Kelly Ogbaloi, said the State Working Committee of the party has accepted to allow him to run, just as he promised a level playing ground for all aspirants.