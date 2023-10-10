Eden Hazard: the travails and triumphs of a star

Chelsea’s Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard (L) runs past Brighton’s English midfielder Dale Stephens during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on January 20, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. /

By Enitan Abdultawab

More often than not, the grass might not be greener on the other side. The land might be vast and ambitious, but it is not strong enough to withstand harsh weather when it comes.

It’s not always about greed or avarice. It’s about being part of the pedigree of a club that boosts CVs and profiles. Sometimes, players try to be part of a club not because they want the money but because an affinity with it is bigger than any other achievement.

This was the case with Eden Hazard. It is safe to say that Hazard suffered two great losses. One is that he played his prime football in the era of Messi and Ronaldo. The second is that he suffered a career debacle that almost cancelled out what he was known for. While he was in his prime, Hazard was a player who was directly compared to Neymar, with the duo being directly touted to succeed Messi and Ronaldo. While some believe that Neymar’s lifestyle was similar to Ronaldo’s, others believe that Hazard possessed a ‘humble personality’ as that of Messi.

Born on January 7, 1991, Eden Hazard’s preferred position is that of a left winger, although due to his versatility as an attacker, he has also occasionally been used as a false nine, a second striker, or even a lone striker. In addition to his quickness, originality, technical proficiency, and offensive attributes, he is a precise penalty and free kick taker.

Hazard came into the limelight in the 2008–09 season after several jaw-dropping performances for the Lille senior team. Going forward, Eden Hazard steadied the pace the following campaign and became one of the most-discussed young players in 2010 when he converted a free-kick during a first-leg match of a Europa League game. He would later sign for Chelsea in the 2012–13 season, just a year before Neymar signed for Barcelona.

For all intents and purposes, Eden Hazard grew into Chelsea’s “skipper”. For all Chelsea knew, he orchestrated whatever had to do with Chelsea’s goals and wins. He developed into one of the best play-makers and was the “only” player who had the ability to roam, freestyle, overload a side of the pitch, and release his free teammates. It was not enough; Hazard scored very important goals for Chelsea and scooped some enviable individual awards, including the PFA Awards and Premier League Playmaker Awards.

However, there was always a minus. Eden Hazard misinterpreted laziness for carefreeness. At Chelsea, a lot of footage has shown that Hazard was very funny and humorous. He joked and laughed at the slightest provocation. However, according to his teammates, including Mikel Obi, Hazard would not train and would not watch his diet. At Real Madrid, Hazard appeared to have added weight while he struggled for fitness.

It would come back to haunt him. Amidst all this shimmering career, Hazard’s only Achilles heel was inconsistency. At some point or another, Hazard struggled to put a foot right. It started at Lille when Rudi Garcia relegated him to the bench for a very long time so as to “allow him to breathe and learn that his performances were insufficient.” Hazard himself confirmed that “the two months were a bit tough. I wouldn’t say that I began doubting my abilities, but I definitely went through a really patchy spell.”

At Chelsea, in 2015, he totally lost form and endured a 2,358-minute scoreless run across 30 matches until January 31, 2016, when he scored from the penalty spot, his 50th goal for Chelsea in all competitions, in a 5-1 win over Milton Keynes Dons in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Nobody would have thought that Hazard’s woes would follow him to Madrid. In Spain, it was a different story, as he lost his place to an in-form Vinicius Junior. He never appeared happy and was always sober.

Toni Kroos added to his woes, tagging him as a player who had “joined for money”. It was that unfortunate.

Quite surprisingly, Hazard didn’t participate in a single El-Classico throughout his stay in Madrid. In the final match versus Liverpool, he remained on the bench throughout the clash. All of these spoke volumes about how unlucky he became.

His career was unscripted, but he gave it all. It paid a few dividends: Hazard remains one of the Premier League’s and Chelsea’s legends. His contributions to football will always be remembered.

He went in search of greener pastures, but sometimes it is not greener on the other side.