Eden Hazard announces retirement from football

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from football at the age of 32.

The Chelsea legend started his career for Boyhood club Lille in 2007 and went on to make 194 appearances, scoring 50 goals and also winning the Ligue 1 Young Player and Player of the Year on two occasions.

In a post on Instagram, he announced he’s putting a ‘stop to his career at the right time.’

His words: “You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time. After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer.

“I was able to realise my dream, I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world. During my career I was lucky to meet great managers, coaches and teammates – thank you to everyone for these great times, I will miss you all.

“I also want to thank the clubs I have played for: LOSC, Chelsea and Real Madrid; and thank the RBFA for my Belgian Selection. A special thank you to my family, my friends, my advisors and the people who have been close to me in good times and bad.

“Finally, a huge thank you to you, my fans, who have followed me for all these years and for your encouragement everywhere I have played. Now is the time to enjoy my loved ones and have new experiences.

“See you off the field soon my friends.”

Just weeks after winning the Champions League, Hazard announced he’s joining Chelsea in a post on X (Twitter). He made his debut for the club in the 3-2 defeat to Manchester City in the 202 FA Community Shield.

In the Premier League, Hazard established himself as one of the best players and would go on to make 352 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 110 goals. He was voted Premier League Player of the Season in the 2014–15 season.

After seven years at Chelsea, he joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth €146.1 million, including add-ons. However, his time at the club was hampered by injuries and fitness struggles. He scored just seven goals in 76 appearances for the club.

Hazard made 126 appearances for the Belgian national team over a 15-year span.