Economic woes: It’s too early to stampede Tinubu — Kokori

President Bola Tinubu

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA -FORMER General Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG Chief Frank Kokori, has told Nigerians to give President Bola Tinubu time to take the country out of it’s present economic quagmire, insisting that it was way too early to stampede his four months old administration.

Kokori, in a telephone interview, noted Tinubu had not done badly in four months in a bad economy he said had been destroyed for the past 16 years.

He said: “The economy has been bastardized for years; we don’t have foreign reserves, we service our loans with over 90 per cent of what we are getting; we don’t manufacture anything.

“Bad governance ruined the country for the past 16 years. Nigerians should give Tinubu some time; they are planning. The people are suffering too, and that is why they are given palliatives.

“We should give Tinubu time; the economy has been so battered. We have borrowed money all over the world. Four months and you want him to perform magic?

“The political acrimony in this country is too much. This new government is a serious government if we can give them time. I trust them.”