Economic hardship: Kano Gov to flag-off 2nd batch of palliatives

*Rolls out youth, women empowerment initiative

By Dickson Omobola

To alleviate the effects of fuel subsidy removal, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, on Saturday, will distribute bags of grains and empower youth, women and people living with disabilities with cash.

The governor also said that arrangements have been completed for the distribution of grains comprising of rice and maize across the 484 wards within the 44 LGAs of the State.

Speaking at a meeting with local governments chairmen/Secretaries of four grassroot Mobilisation platforms (Community Re-Orientation Committee (CRC), Lafiya Jari, Kano PRO-PA and Kwankwasiyya) an event that was held at Coronation hall, Kano government house, the Governor said the second batch distribution is imperative looking at the difficulties people are going through and made a clarion call on the distribution committes at the State and local levels to be just in the exercise to achieve the goal of cushioning the current hardship of extreme hunger and abject poverty.

He added that plans are in the pipeline for empowerments programmes that was envisaged to three categories of beneficiaries totalling 4,840 across women, youth and people living with disabilities who will be trained and provided with start-up capital.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, the Governor said: “We will also ensure the introduction of Amana taxis and buses scheme for our teaming youth, some Tricycles riders (Yan Adaidata Sahu) will be included in this scheme to upgrade thier status.”

On the areas of development projects, the Governor said the five kilometres projects in the headquarters of 44 local governments initiated by Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso in the second tenure of his administration, would be completed as contractors has been mobilised back to sites for the completion as planned.

At the meeting, he informed the plan of the State Government to organise an appeal fund for the security agencies operating in the State so as to provide them with the needed vehicles, working gadgets and other interventions to perform according to the standard rules.

He also used the opportunity to state other development initiatives in the areas of education, health, agriculture, expansion of streets in Kano municipality, construction of fly overs and underpasses to ease vehicular movements, de-silting of dams, renovations of hospitals and schools in the 44 local governments of Kano.