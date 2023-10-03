Economic challenges: Prioritise citizens’ welfare, Anglican Primate tells leaders

By Luminous Jannamike & Favour Ulebor

In the midst of the economic challenges rocking the nation, Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of the Anglican Church in Nigeria, Henry Ndukuba, has called for a greater emphasis on the welfare of the people.

He made the remark during the 10th anniversary of the Advent Cable Network Nigeria, ACNN, held, yesterday, in Abuja.

The event underscored the role of the media, particularly ACNN, in fostering understanding and inspiring change in Nigeria.

Ndukuba highlighted the economic challenges Nigeria faces, outlining the need for proper management of resources and effective implementation of government programmes.

While calling on politicians to prioritize the welfare of the people, he emphasized the importance of allowing technocrats the freedom to work professionally.

“Politicians should prioritize the welfare of the people, regardless of how they attained their positions or who they believe is maintaining power. The lives of ordinary Nigerians and the future of our nation are at stake, and we must work together to salvage them,” Ndukuba said.

However, the Anglican Primate acknowledged Nigeria’s contributions to the international community.

According to him, “Nigeria has not done badly for itself (in the comity of nations); we must acknowledge our existing challenges but we are also determined and willing to address them.”

Former Anglican Primate, Nicholas Okoh, echoed the same sentiments, focusing on the role of youths in the country’s progression. Okoh said: “It’s a challenge for our youths to envision a future that surpasses the present circumstances.”