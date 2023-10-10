Home » News » Ecclesia Hills Church holds annual conference
October 11, 2023

Ecclesia Hills Church holds annual conference

Ecclesia Hills Church holds annual conference

This year’s Annual Word Conference of Ecclesia Hills Church, scheduled for November 3 to 5, 2023, is designed to equip and empower believers to live out their faith in a bold and impactful way.

According to the Senior Pastor of the church, Moses Ida-Micheals, the conference, with the theme, “The Finishing Generation,” will feature renowned speakers, including Pastor Christopher Delvan Gwamna; Olori Atuwatse III, Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom; Pastor Evangeline, Dan-Yusuf and Prophet Edem Julius-Cudjoe.

The event, to be held at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, will also feature music from gospel artists, including Moses Akoh, Hills Music, Cill and Precharzkid.

A statement by the church stated that the conference is designed to equip and empower believers to live out their faith in a bold and impactful way.

Ida-Micheals, said: “Our annual Word Conference this year is a divine clarion call. This is a time when we come together as a community to hear from God and to be challenged to deepen our faith. We believe that this generation is a finishing generation and we are passionate about helping people to fulfil their God-given purpose.”

