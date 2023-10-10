Ecclesia Hills Church holds annual conference

This year’s Annual Word Conference of Ecclesia Hills Church, scheduled for November 3 to 5, 2023, is designed to equip and empower believers to live out their faith in a bold and impactful way.

According to the Senior Pastor of the church, Moses Ida-Micheals, the conference, with the theme, “The Finishing Generation,” will feature renowned speakers, including Pastor Christopher Delvan Gwamna; Olori Atuwatse III, Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom; Pastor Evangeline, Dan-Yusuf and Prophet Edem Julius-Cudjoe.

The event, to be held at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, will also feature music from gospel artists, including Moses Akoh, Hills Music, Cill and Precharzkid.

A statement by the church stated that the conference is designed to equip and empower believers to live out their faith in a bold and impactful way.

Ida-Micheals, said: “Our annual Word Conference this year is a divine clarion call. This is a time when we come together as a community to hear from God and to be challenged to deepen our faith. We believe that this generation is a finishing generation and we are passionate about helping people to fulfil their God-given purpose.”