Ebonyi leads South East, others in BudgiT 2023 Fiscal Performance ranking

By Peter Okutu

Ebonyi State is leading the South East geopolitical zone, among other states of the country in the BudgiT 2023 edition of the States of States report, themed Subnational Healthcare Delivery for Improved Economic Development.

BudgIT report was gotten through its annual analysis, assessment and rankings of the fiscal performance of all 36 states from the most to the least sustainable.

In the year 2023 edition, released in the week, Ebonyi topped the chart by coming 2nd on both INDEXES C and D, and overall 3rd position out of the 36 States of the Federation.

Disclosing this in a statement, Engr. Jude Chikadibia Okpor, the Commissioner for Information & State Orientation, described the development as mind-blowing and called for celebration, considering where the State was classified in previous years.

He said: “For the records and clarity, Ebonyi State decent performance across the various categories which propelled it to the overall best three needs to be highlighted to rest possible debate that could emanate to challenge the reputable report.

“For instance, on States Performance INDEX B, – States on this index have comparatively more public revenue left to implement the capital expenditure component of their budget after fulfilling repayment obligations to lenders – Ebonyi ranked 2nd out of 36 States of the federation.

“On State’s Performance on INDEX D, which are for states that give priority to investing in capital expenditure compared to their operating expenses – Ebonyi again, took 2nd position out of the 36 States.

“It is worthy of note that States that rank low in this INDEX have a financial strategy that prioritizes investment in their operating expenses over capital expenditure in the state. These states are NOT sufficiently investing in improving the human capital development profile of the state, but true to type, the government of Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru distinguished itself by taking the lead.

“The report brings to fore His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru’s disposition towards Human capital development. BudgIT, is a leading civic-tech organisation leading the advocacy for fiscal transparency and accountability in Nigeria.

“It launched the 2023 edition of its annual States of States report themed Subnational Healthcare Delivery for Improved Economic Development.

“It is right to state without equivocation that the 2023 BudgiT Report is another vocal pointer to the fact that Ebonyians made the right choice in His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, and their confidence in him is practically being justified.

“Let the music play! Ebonyians, Celebrate! Better is not good enough, the best is yet to come.” Ends