East-West Road: The convergence of Executive and Legislature approach

By John Mayaki

In a determined endeavor to address the longstanding challenge of constructing the East-West Road, Hon. Engr. Abubakar Momoh, the Minister of Niger Delta Development, led a delegation that included Dr. Shuaib Belgore, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, and Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, the MD/CEO of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to the oil-rich region.

Their mission was to inspect the road, and they embraced a partnership and collaborative approach, actively engaging with the region’s critical stakeholders – the governors.

For Minister Momoh, Governors are the authorities and custodians of the states, and as far as the Ministry is concerned, “we need to collaborate with the state Governors to promote development and peace in the Niger Delta region.”

During the Minister’s visit to Akwa Ibom State, Governor Umo Eno advocated for regular meetings between the Minister and state Governors, highlighting the importance of such interactions in clarifying roles, preventing project duplication, and promoting collaboration.

Governor Eno championed greater collaboration between the Federal Ministry and the states within the region, expressing readiness to cooperate with the federal government to foster positive development.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State echoed the need for collaboration and urged the Minister to work with state governments to ensure the region benefits from quality projects. He emphasized the region’s vital role in national wealth generation and urged attention to road projects, security, youth restiveness, and other essential matters.

Other Governors, such as Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and Bassey Otu of Cross River State, also affirmed their unwavering commitment to partnership and collaboration with the federal government in this endeavor.

While Minister Momoh represents the executive branch in driving this initiative, the legislative arm has also shown keen interest in addressing this issue. They’ve called upon the President to declare a State of Emergency regarding the East-West Road and proposed a National Stakeholders Summit and the return of road construction to the Ministry Of Niger Delta Development.

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion titled, “Declaration of State of Emergency on East-West Road and Return the Road Construction to the Ministry Of Niger Delta Development” moved by Hon. Ugonna Ozurigbo.

The House expressed concern that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari did not place priority on the East-West road project, as allocation by the Budget Office of the federation was barely enough to cover the salaries and overhead expenditure of the Ministry.

The House noted that the transfer of the East-West road project from the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to the Ministry of Niger Delta Development in 2009 had the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval and Federal Ministry of Justice input; whereas the handover from the Ministry of Niger Delta Development to the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing in 2022 had no FEC approval and should be returned to the Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

The House emphasized that the Federal Government was ill-informed to conceive taking away the East-West road project from the Ministry of Niger Delta Development, which had achieved 80% completion with limited funding and possessed the technical expertise, competence, and blueprint of the East-West Road.

This summit will involve the participation of all the Governors of the Niger Delta Region, the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), international oil companies, and other stakeholders. Their collective aim is to establish a regional endowment fund, a strategic step toward expediting the completion of the East-West Road.

The people of the region have expressed their dissatisfaction over the continuous delay in the construction and completion of the road, which the federal government initiated approximately fourteen years ago.

The House is concerned that if the construction of the East-West road for the people of the Niger Delta region is not completed, the socio-economic benefits for the people of the Niger Delta will be continually eroded.

This development can be aptly described as a synergy of efforts between the executive and legislative branches, demonstrating innovative thinking to finally conquer the enduring challenge of constructing the East-West Road.