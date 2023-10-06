Dry season farming: FG targets over 70,000 hectares of wheat 

The Federal Government says it is targeting to increase wheat production by over 70, 000 hectares across the wheat production zone of the country.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, who stated this at a news conference on Friday in Abuja, said a yield of 875,000 metric tonnes was expected for food reserve.

Kyari listed the ministry’s focal areas, which hinge on integration, sustainability, and resilience to its challenges.

He said that these spanned the immediate, short, medium, and long term.

“The most pressing actions we are currently handling is preparation for the next dry-season farming beginning from November.

“To this end, some preparatory activities have been carried out, and many others are at the advanced stage,” he said.

He said this included certification of available planting materials for some food security crops in readiness for dry-season farming; aggressive promotion; and preparations for dry-season farming.

“Also, the implementation of dry-season wheat production starting in November as part of the National Agricultural Growth Scheme and Agro Pocket (NAGS-AP) projects funded by the African Development Bank.

“Under this scheme, the target is to produce wheat over 70,000 hectares across the wheat production zone of the country.

“This is with an expected yield of 875,000 metric tonnes for our food reserve and the blending of appropriate fertilizers to support this year’s dry season farming.

“While making provisions for next year’s farming season well in advance and providing Train-the-Trainer for extension agents involved in dry season farming.

“This will be in collaboration with wheat-producing states and other partners, such as flour mills,” he said.

The minister said that arrangements were also at an advanced stage for dry-season farming of rice, maize, and other horticultural crops.

“The most pressing action we are currently handling is preparation for the next dry-season farming beginning in November 2023.

He said that the ministry would hold the National Agriculture and Food Security Summit in November to bring all stakeholders together for the development of a National Action Plan for Food Security.