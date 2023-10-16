Dry season farming: FG hails Jigawa for offering 40,000 hectares for wheat production

….as Jigawa Gov promises not to fail Nigerians

By Gabriel Ewepu

The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, has hailed the Jigawa State Government for offering 40,000 hectares for wheat production during dry season farming in the State.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to the Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, while acknowledging effort and passion by an investor, Mallam Alu, for his visions and efforts in establishing a sustainable firm, Mallam Alu Agro-Allied Company Limited, to boost agriculture and agribusiness in Jigawa State.

The Minister acknowledged and commended the Governor for expressing commitment and swiftly swinging into action immediately after the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security announced plans for the Dry Season Wheat Farming.

He praised the Governor for offering to give 40,000 hectares of farmland on Jigawa for the programme.

The Minister, who visited with his team, acknowledged the importance of developing local solutions for “our agricultural sector”, therefore, he encouraged the establishment of more local firms for agricultural transformation and food security.

However, according to the Minister, there are challenges militating against farmers, which had also formed factors for food shortage, including, shrinking farmland, insecurity, flooding, and amongst others.

Meanwhile, he gave hope that under the Tinubu-led administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the Federal Government is already doing everything to tackle these challenges head-on.

He said: “President Bola Tinubu, GCFR, and his Vice, Kashim Shettima, GCON, are aware of this and have visited this place in times past but I will still go on to notify them in my capacity as the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security that having visited, I found the place interesting and we must continue to support.”

Earlier, the Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, who thanked the Minister for visiting the State, pointed out that out of the 50,000 hectares, 40,000 hectares is offered for the dry season wheat farming.

Namadi said, “Honourable Minister, on behalf of the people and Government of Jigawa state, We want to say a very big thank you.

“I am sure Jigawa State is the first State you have visited under this programme. This shows the kind of love you have for us and this also explains the bond of relationships between Jigawa State and the Honourable Minister.

“Out of the 50,000 hectares you offer us 40,000 hectares for the dry season wheat Farming. This is a confidence you have reposed on us and I want to assure you that Jigawa will not fail you.

“In Jigawa State, we are used to taking challenges and our farmers are ready and our people in the Ministry of Agriculture are dedicated.”