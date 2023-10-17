Drama in Senate as Ndume stages walkout after clash with Akpabio

There was mild drama at the Senate on Tuesday as the Chief Whip, Ali Ndume stormed out of the Chamber after he was ruled out of order by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Ndume had raised a point of order, citing Order 54 of the Senate Rule Book to draw the attention of the Senate President to his handling of affairs in the chambers, which were against the rules.

He said: “Mr. President there are some things we do in this chamber that are against the rules. Sir, nobody is too big to learn.”

Akpabio had hardly allowed Ndume to end his speech when he ruled him out of order.

A visibly enraged Ndume then stormed out of the chamber and went straight to his office.

The Chief Whip was just settling down when he received a call from a colleague to return to the chamber for an executive session.

The executive session was still ongoing as of the time of filing this report.