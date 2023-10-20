Photos: Drama as Nigerian gospel artiste arrives stage in coffin

Nigerian gospel artiste, Samuel Onoja has caused a stir online after arriving on stage to reportedly preach about ”Death to self”.

Photos of the Onoja’s entry have since gone viral on social media with diverse reactions trailing them.

Captioning the photos from the event on his Facebook page on Friday, Onoja wrote, “Thank you Jalingo City !!! So much overwhelmed by the testimonies we received after this Experience.

“We return all glory to God for the impact, transformed lives and many others. Welcome Once again to Funeral Service — Death of Self (Die Daily).”

While some appreciated the concept to convey his thought, others disapproved of it.