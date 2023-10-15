Drainage Channels: No going back on demolition of houses, Lagos vows

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State government says it would not be selective in its enforcement and application of the law to residents, but ensure justice and fairness to all in ensuring a healthy environment in the state.

The state Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, stated this yesterday after an on-the-spot assessment of the Lekki 2 Ikota drainage channel corridors where structures built on drainage channels were being demolished.

Wahab, who was besieged by occupants and owners of the fully built structures constructed on the drainage setbacks and already marked for demolition, said stopping the demolition exercise would amount to double standard.

The Commissioner added demolished block of duplexes were on the same drainage setback alignment like the ones yet to be removed and that the state was irrevocably committed to reclaiming its drainage setback and restore the masterplan.

Wahab led the team that included Permanent Secretaries, Office of Drainage Services, Engr Olalekan Shodeinde and Environmental Services, Gaji Omobolaji, respectively to Osapa London and major housing estates in Ikota, Lekki County Estate and Victoria Garden City Estate.

The Commissioner said it is a sad that the state government had to take the very difficult decision to pull down the fully built up structures to reclaim the drainages setback for free flow of storm water in the area.

He stressed that the owners of the structures demolished in Ikota were aware that they contravened and had different engagements with the Ministry from 2020 when most of the structures were at foundation levels and several notices served.

Wahab said it was necessary to visit the Ikota site once again and personally meet the owners of the structures yet to go down of the need to vacate the building before the demolition exercise moves to their end because no amount of entreaties would stop the exercise.

“We have gone round and we concluded that all houses on the canal path and on those on the canal itself must be removed and the path recreated to discharge into Ikota river,” he said.