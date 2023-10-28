Don’t use religion to kick against Wike as FCT Minister – Saidu

Wike

By Jimitota Onoyume

Leader of Arewa in the south,Alhaji Musa Saidu has said it was wrong for anybody to kick against the Hon Minister of the Federal capital territory, FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike because he is not a Muslim.

Saidu said Abuja being a federal capital territory , anybody of any religion can be appointed as its Minister , adding that it was misnomer for anybody to try to rub in the issue of religion on who becomes the Minister of the FCT .

He also advised religious leaders to be mindful of how they try to rub religion on some political issues, stressing that such move were capable of overheating the system.

Saidu commended governor Bassey Otu of Cross Rivers state for donating ten million naira to Hausa,Fulani victims of the fire at the Bogobori area of the state recently, saying such promotes national unity and peaceful co existence.

” The Minister, Wike did not insult Islam if he does it is even christians that will take on him first that I know. We want peace. Some of our northern leaders should be careful of how they try to lace their personal views with religion.”

Saidu also lashed at Alhaji Asari Dokubo for allegedly calling a cleric parasite.

Saidu also advised Asari to be careful with some of his public utterance , adding that he should tell Nigerians what he does for a living for Nigerians to understand him properly when he called a cleric parasite.

“I have known Asari for over 30 years, I don’t know his business. He called a northern leader a parasite. Asari can help Nigerians tell them what his business is. Asari should stop talking from hate.

“Somebody said he has a school but could not say what he did to get the school. Asari should be bold enough to tell Nigerians his business since he called another Nigeria leader a parasite.”