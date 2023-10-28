Don’t use religion to kick against Wike – Arewa leader

By Jimitota Onoyume

An Arewa leader in the south, Alhaji Musa Saidu has said it was wrong for anybody to kick against the Hon Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike because he is not a Muslim.

Saidu said Abuja being a federal capital territory, anybody of any religion can be appointed as its Minister, adding that it was a misnomer for anybody to try to rub in the issue of religion on who becomes the Minister of the FCT.

He also advised religious leaders to be mindful of how they try to rub religion on some political issues, stressing that such moves were capable of overheating the system.

Saidu commended Governor Bassey Otu of Cross Rivers State for donating ten million naira to Hausa, Fulani victims of the fire at the Bogobori area of the state recently, saying such promotes national unity and peaceful coexistence.

“The Minister, Wike did not insult Islam. If he does it is even Christians that will take on him first, that I know. We want peace. Some of our northern leaders should be careful of how they try to lace their personal views with religion.”