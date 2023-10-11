Don’t treat us as aliens, Delta Muslims beg Oborevwori

Gov Oborevwori

By Emma Amaize

Muslims in Delta State have entreated the State Governor, Rt Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, not to shut them out in the affairs of the state.

They made the request in a communique issued a

an emergency meeting of Muslim stakeholders, yesterday, in Ovwian, Udu local government area of the state.

Alhaji Mumakai Unagha, who read the communique, said, “The governor should not shut us out in the affairs of the state. Delta state is not a singular religious state.”

” Indigenous muslims of the state are entitled to a representation in the government for equity, fairness, and justice.

“Delta muslims are optimistic that the governor will not close his ears to our appeal.

“We assure him of our preparedness to partner with him in socio politica, l and economic development of the state.

“The truth, however, is that over a period of time, they have neglected and sidelined Muslims, despite several appeals through correspondences.