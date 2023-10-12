Don’t trade education for anything, Eno advises female students

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE first Lady of Akwa Ibom State, Mrs. Patience Umo Eno has advised female Students in the state not to trade Education for anything but to work hard in order to achieve their dream of becoming successful in the society.

Mrs Eno gave the advice while addressing female students at Community Commercial Secondary School, Ikono Uyo, in Uyo local to mark the International Day of the Girl Child held on Wednesday.

She expressed the optimism that among the female students were future doctors, pastors, lawyers, engineers, architects among others, while reminding them that they have to sow what they intend to reap in the future.

“You have to work hard and be serious with your studies. The key to the world today is education, don’t trade it for anything. Dear girl child, I am addressing you specially today to respect yourself and your bodies.

“Today having declared that you are special, hold on to that. Don’t let that leave you.

Please use this day to address yourself by seeing yourself in a different light. Like I have said, you are a special breed that is made for greatness” the first Lady said

Impressed that the students are well behaved and neat, Mrs Eno stressed, “If with this large population of students, you all are still this bright as I have seen, I must commend you and the teachers. You all have done noble”

In her welcome remarks earlier, the School Principal, Mrs. Nsebong Eyibio, thanked the governor’s wife for choosing to celebrate the International Day with them, saying her gesture has given the girls a huge sense of belonging.

She, however identified some of the challenges of the school to inadequate Library space, absence of equipped Laboratory and lack of perimeter fencing.

Other stakeholders namely wife of Chairman of Uyo Local Government Council , Mrs. Akaninyene Uwemedimo and the Wife of the Chairman of Local Government Service Commission, Mrs Joyful Eyo in their separate messages of goodwill appreciated the governor’s wife for her gesture.

Giving a vote of thanks, tlhe Senior Prefect for Girls of the School, Miss Enobong Ukpabio, thanked the Governor’s wife for choosing her school for the 2023 commemoration of the Day of the Girl Child.

The 2023 event witnessed the presentation of gift packs to female students in the School.