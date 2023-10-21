‘Don’t stand in the way of Biafra’ —IPoB warns Ohaneze Ndigbo

IPOB protester

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE Indigenous people of Biafra. IPoB yesterday advised the apex Igbo Social Cultural organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo not to stand in the way of the Igbo people in achieving a sovereign state of Biafra with restructuring in Nigeria.

The pro-Biafra group also warned Abuja and other non-South East states based politicians, claiming to be representing Ohaneze Ndigbo, who does not know what the people of South East states are facing in Nigeria to be careful with their unguarded comments over Biafra actualization.

A statement by IPoB entitled “Ohaneze Ndigbo must be very careful not to stand in the way of the Biafran people with their restructuring nonsense, specifically warned Mr. Augustine Amaechi who it said is claiming to be a chieftain of Ohaneze Ndigbo to be careful with his utterances against Biafra actualization being championed by IPoB.

In replying to Mr. Amechi’s comment, the pro-Biafra group said “We and our supporters worldwide represent over 90% of Biafrans. We have made it clear to the Nigeria government and the international community that Biafrans want a referendum to democratically decide to either remain in Nigeria or exit Nigeria.”

IPoB’s statement read, “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, has been drawn to the unguarded statements credited to one Abuja-based Ohaneze Ndigbo chieftain, Mr. Augustine Amaechi, claiming that Ohaneze Ndigbo wants to restructure not a referendum.

“The few political jobbers in Ohaneze Ndigbo demanding restructuring should perish with it. Biafrans want a referendum. We IPoB members and our supporters worldwide represent over 90% of Biafrans.

“We have made it clear to the Nigeria government and the international community that Biafrans want a referendum to democratically decide to either remain in Nigeria or exit Nigeria. This is our only demand. We are not going back on our demand for a United Nations, UN-supervised referendum in Nigeria for the determination of Biafra Independence.

“Once the Nigerian government heeds our democratic demand for a Biafra referendum, Nigeria’s major problem will be solved. The era of anyone with a redcap claiming to be an elder speaking for Ndigbo is over and gone for good so Abuja politicians must take note and advise themselves properly.

“The treacherous activities of some Igbo political jobbers surrounded by their urchins have endangered Alaigbo, our people, and the economic underpinnings of our culture. These individuals in Ohaneze Ndigbo operating from outside South East should stop their anti-people politics that have denigrated Ndigbo in Nigeria.

“Ohaneze Ndigbo as a group and every patriotic Biafran must understand that the Biafra referendum and Independence will end marginalization, nepotism, insecurity, and criminalities and usher in fast development, rapid job creation for the jobless youths in a Biafra Nation.

“The new Nation of Biafra has all it takes in terms of resources, manpower and value system to take its place of pride amongst the comity of nations. A safe home for our people, particularly those runaway elders who are eating new yam in diaspora and for the Alkebulem (African) people.

“It is unfortunate that Ohaneze Ndigbo has refused to understand that the Federal Government of Nigeria will never accept to restructure Nigeria equitably. Ohaneze Ndigbo should wake up from their slumbering illusion and stop dragging us backwards.

“If the restructuring demand that our eternal leader Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu, went to Aburi Ghana in the (Aburi Accord) to negotiate, was reneged upon by Nigeria and Britain, what makes them think that it will work today?

“Instead of restructuring, a genocidal war was launched on Biafrans. On what moral grounds is Ohaneze Ndigbo as represented by Mr. Augustine Amaechi, talking about restructuring again?

“The One Nigerianists among Ohaneze Ndigbo should not mortgage the heritage of future generations of Biafrans because of their economic and political interest in Nigeria today.

“When Biafra becomes an independent nation, their investment in Nigeria will also be protected. After all, Ndigbo’s investments in other nations are not at risk. Political freedom leads to economic freedom.

“Nigerian government and her political cronies have never taken Ohaneze Ndigbo seriously and will never take them seriously because non-Igbo know that they betray their people for a pot of porridge and political crumbs.

“An elder who sells his children out, even the buyer, will not trust him. Mr Augustine Amaechi and his few political jobbers in Ohaneze Ndigbo should stop sabotaging the interest of Biafrans.

“If Ohaneze Ndigbo desires to remain in Nigeria during REFERENDUM they should vote for Nigeria but they must allow REFERENDUM to take place, they should prepare to campaign to convince Biafrans not to vote to exit Nigeria during a referendum instead of sabotaging IPoB for personal selfish political and economic reasons.

“Where has Ohaneze Ndigbo been after selling Mazi Nnamdi KANU out, and for the destruction of Igbos for their so-called Igbo presidency? Where have they been all these years with their irresponsible restructuring since 1976? Those saboteurs in Ohaneze Ndigbo should be careful. Their treacherous activities will have consequences. “