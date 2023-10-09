Don’t mix religion with politics, Nasarawa group tells APC

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Following the recent Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal’s verdict, Concerned PDP Muslim Leaders in Nasarawa State, has criticized alleged attempts by the All Progressives Congress, APC, to infuse religious dimensions into the outcome.

Recall that the tribunal had nullified the election of incumbent Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and declared David Ombugadu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the March 18, 2023, governorship election in the state

Briefing newsmen on Monday in Abuja, Ja’afaru Ibrahim, spokesman of the delegation, claimed that there are ongoing efforts by some individuals particularly those outside the state to fan the embers of religion.

This move, according to Ibahim, is capable of inflating tension and igniting undue passion in the state.

He, however, called on politicians to refrain from seeking to use religious leaders and tendencies to influence the legal proceedings.

“We are all witnesses to the fact that on Monday, 2nd October, 2023, the Nasarawa State Governorship Election Tribunal gave its judgment on the outcome of the governorship election, which nullified the election of Governor AA Sule and returned Dr. David Ombugadu as the duly elected governor of our dear state.

“As leaders who happen to be politicians at this crucible of our development that was created a little over 27 years ago. We have been leaders before 1999, and by the special grace of Allah, we have become politicians in addition to our roles in society and are members, supporters, or friends of the PDP.

“This we have become without pretensions or any attempt to become religious leaders but to exemplify the values of our faith in all public spaces that we are to operate from. As leaders, we are more interested in the unity, peace, and security of all the citizens of Nasarawa state irrespective of religious or ethnic affiliations, whether in our party or without.

“However, it has come to our attention that there are ongoing efforts by some individuals, particularly those outside our state, to initiate discussions around religion capable of inflating tension and igniting undue passion.

“These people who have been unknown to our polity and politics are eager to reach out to various interest groups including religious leaders, in an attempt to explore the possibility of dividing an otherwise united Nasarawa just for the interest of an individual. They even seek the influence of persons along religious lines ahead of the expected appeal of the tribunal judgment, which nullified the election of Governor AA Sule.

“Attempts to involve religion and religious leaders in the Nasarawa judicial process comes with the risks of compromising the integrity of our legal system, undermining the rule of law, and upholding impunity.

“Therefore, we as concerned PDP Muslim Leaders in Nasarawa State urge all politicians, irrespective of their affiliations, to refrain from seeking to use religious leaders and tendencies to influence the legal proceedings and its outcome or incite an otherwise peaceful people until the last 4 years of APC rule in the state that is ebbing to hoist the flag of discord as achievement.

“Instead, let us all respect the principles of fairness and impartiality that is the corner- stone of our legal system. As persons in politics, our commitment is to pray for peace, unity, and justice in our communities, state, and nation.

“We encourage all politicians and especially our friends in the APC to resolve any differences amicably or by legal means and to respect the decisions of our judicial institutions rather than whipping up religious sentiments,” Ibrahim said.