Dominic Iorfa unveils Eugene Agagbe as Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi new Head Coach

The Lobi Stars FC new Head Coach, Team Manager in warm hand shake with the Club’s Media Director

…mgt appoints ex BCC Lions defender, Pilakyaa as Welfare officer

..suspends TM Gabriel Ogwuche for alleged insubordination, appoints Ode Ogah in his place

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi, Mr. Dominic Iorfa has unveiled Coach Eugene Agagbe as the new Head Coach of the team.

The Vice Chairman who personally presented the Head Coach to the media Monday in Makurdi, also announced the suspension of the Team Manager, Mr. Gabriel Ogwuche and the appointed of Mr. Ode Ogah in his place.

The ex International also appointed Felix Pilakyaa, a former player of BCC Lions, to serve as the Welfare officer of the Club.

He said Coach Agagbe, an indigenous coach who holds the ‘B’ category of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) licence was given the opportunity to lead the team after haven proven his mettle in the past and also served as the interim coach of the club in 2022.

Mr. Iorfa said a five-man panel would soon be constituted to investigate the allegations against the suspended Team Manager who was accused of insubordination and allegedly instigating club members against the management, among others.

The Vice Chairman who assured that he was working round the clock to ensure that Lobi Stars secured a Continental ticket at the end of the season, said already the club had signed 21 new players to prosecute its quests to win the premiership trophy this season.

He said, “our priority is to secure a continental ticket at the end of the seasons. So we are investing in good players and Coaching team that will deliver that expectations of all soccer loving people of Benue state.”

Responding, the new Head Coach of the Club assured the management of the club that he would not fail in the new assignment entrusted to him.

He said, “it is now about nine years since an indigenous coach took charge of Lobi Stars. And for that reasons I will work very hard to showcase the qualities of our indigenous coaches and ensure that we deliver a Continental ticket at the end of the season.

“My success will no doubt create an opening for indigenous coaches who can also take over from me in the future. So I thank my Vice Chairman for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to serve our state and I will not disappoint him and the state in general.”

While counting on the support of the technical crew and players, Coach Agagbe pointed out that though Lobi Stars was a work in progress, “in no distant time, with the support of our workaholic Vice Chairman, the club would be fully fortified and equipped to realise its target for the season and the years ahead.”