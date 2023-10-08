Domestic Oil Refining: N’Delta Group wants Tinubu to adopt C’mttee’s report

…Blames Govt For Continued Illegal Refining

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

NIGER Delta group, Domestic Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria, DROAN, has urged President Bola Tinubu to adopt report of the Technical Committee on Subsidy Removal and Integration of Mini/Artisanal Refinery operation into in-country oil refining.

The group stated this Saturday evening during a press conference addressed by its National Chairman, Comrade Godwin Sunday, shortly after its meeting held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

Sunday said the press conference was to commend President Bola Tinubu for setting up the technical committee headed by the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Gabriel Aduda.

His words: “DROAN made comprehensive and technical contributions to the committee on the way forward regarding artisanal refining. As a nation largely dependent on imported refined petroleum products, our economy will not get better.

“It is also a fact that we cannot completely rely on the strength of the much talked-about private owner refineries to avoid unnecessary monopoly. It is important to note that co-producing countries like Saudi Arabia, Canada, Venezuela etc are running multiple crude oil refineries.

“We therefore use this opportunity to assure Nigerians that the concept of artisanal small scale in-country refining of our crude oil will not only crash the prices of PMS, AGO, DPK, etc, but also guarantee availability of refined petroleum products and encourage healthy market competition

“Small scale refining will equally generate employment for our Young professionals. It will engage the services of both skilled and unskilled labourers, and thereby reduce unemployment”

Sunday further stated that Artisanal Oil Refiners frown at the neglect of environmental pollution and negative effect of oil exploration on Niger Delta’s ecosystem, and therefore would always kick against illegal Oil refining, Crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and youths restiveness.

He however blamed government for the continued illegal Oil refining and Pipeline vandalism in the region, stressing, “We have contacted sensitisation/orientation programmes for our members across the creeks of Niger Delta. We have also directed them to stand down their activities.

“We have done these for me past four years. However, lack of government attention, adequate measures and failure to accede to our demands prompted few to still hold unto illegal Oil refining, pipeline vandalism, among others.

“It is on record that that DROAN has engaged with Federal Government at different fora on the issue of integration and legalization of artisanal oil refining in Nigeria.

“And we are appealing to President Tinubu to give every Nigerian, equal opportunity. We will not rest until we salvage our people from the doldrums of poverty and the downgrade in the Oil and gas sector”