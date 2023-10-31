‘DNA is definitely a must’, Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi, breaks silence

The wife of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, Omowuni, says it is a must to conduct a DNA test to prove the paternity of her 6-month-old son, Liam Aloba.

Following the death of Mohbad on September 12, some Netizens have called for a DNA test. James Aloba, the father of the late singer, has also made this known, stating that the test must be done in his presence or that of his representative.

In a text sent to Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, which was posted on her Instagram page on Monday, Omowuni stated that she only wants justice for her late husband and will speak no further.

Her words: “Hello, ma.

“I’ve decided not to speak on anything until 7th of November, which is the coroner inquest because I do not want any side distraction, all I want is Justice for my husband which I believe the Nigeria government are working on, after everything, I’ll either grant an interview or tell my own story before the whole world, and also, DNA is definitely a must!!!”