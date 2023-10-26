DJ Lextino sheds light on vanishing musical talents in Nigeria

Alextino Sunday better known as “DJ Lextino,” has highlighted why upcoming and established musical talents continue to vanish in the country.

The Nigeria-based Afro-beat DJ and producer is surely a dynamic talent that needs to be on your radar. His blend of Nigerian and contemporary influences which he channels into his unique sound has earned him a place in the frontline of artists.

Even though the Nigerian music industry has grown rather vibrant over the years, DJ lextino thinks the country can help the music businesses do far better than having a small number of DJs that are truly themselves.

He noted that while popular performers are constantly trending, a lot of real talents are not being noticed.

“The music industry is very wide and continuously growing every day with a lot of challenges and a few people trying to feed on new artists claiming to help them. This ‘help’ does nothing tangible but always serves as a setback to the upcoming and independent DJs. The country alone is a huge challenge because nothing helps upcoming and independent DJs like us in the industry and this highlights the reason why a lot of talents are wasted,” he stated.

The rising DJ / producer has been making waves in the Nigerian music industry with his unique sound and style, releasing a string of mixtapes and visuals, including “You Don Chop ft Maphya, lonely at the Top mixtape.