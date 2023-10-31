Dispute in Rivers has been resolved – PDP Govs

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State had said the political dispute between Governor Simi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, had been amicably resolved.

He expressed the forum’s gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his show of “Leadership” with his intervention which he said helped a great deal in brokering a truce.

Mohammed said this while answering questions from newsmen after the forum’s emergency meeting in Abuja, on Tuesday.