Disappearance of organ: Police arrest 3 siblings for mobbing 68 yr-old woman

By Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

OPERATIVES of the Delta State Police Command, have arrested three siblings for their alleged participation in the mobbing of a 68-year-old woman at Asaba, the State capital.

The suspects who had accused the woman of being responsible for the alleged disappearance of the penis of one of them, pounced on her at Asaba on Sunday alongside others who are now at large.

Parading the suspects at the Command’s headquarters in Asaba, it’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Bright Edafe, said one of the suspects, Ebube had raised the alarm that the victim disappeared his organ by mere contact.

He said Ebube called his brothers who stormed the scene and joined a mob to beat the woman to stupor, adding that the intervention by the police saved the victim from being killed.

According to him, the woman was rejected by three hospitals because of her condition, noting that the matter was under investigation by operatives of the Homicide Section of the command.

Edafe said the suspects would be charged to court at the end of investigation.

He said operatives had also beamed search light on the other suspects who were involved in the mob action, reiterating the command’s warning against jungle justice.

Meanwhile, Ebube, in an interview,

insisted that the woman disappeared his penis and that she later made some incantations to restore it.