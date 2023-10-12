Diri, Adeleke, Ijaw elders eulogies Bayelsa first civilian governor, DSP Alamieyeseigha

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, his Osun state counterpart, Governor, Ademola Adeleke, first Military Governor of old Rivers State, King Diete Spiff and other Ijaw elders have poured encomiums on the first civilian governor of Bayelsa State, late Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha.

They relieved the leadership style and legacies left behind by the man fondly called the people’s leader and Izon nationalist, during the 8th memorial anniversary lecture with the theme, “The Ijaw Question and Leadership Imperative: Lessons from Alamieseigha’s legacies” held in his honour, at the banquet hall named after him in Yenagoa.

Speaking at the event, Diri described the late Alamieyeseigha as a leader and man of the people who was vocal on state, Niger Delta and national issues, recalling that the deceased was a catalyst for unity of the state and Izon nation.

He noted that one of the best ways to immortalise him and other fallen heroes was to join hands to build the state by placing emphasis on what united the people rather than the things that divided them.

According to Diri, “we did not come to mourn Chief Alamieyeseigha but to celebrate the life and times of our departed leader.”

“We should do away with the tendencies that will separate us and embrace unity as Ijaw people.

“So, there is a lot we have learned from this man. Today, some of the things I do, some people don’t know that I learned from the late Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha.

“We should look at the things that will bring us together rather than the things separating us. Let us look at how we will build Bayelsa State and the Ijaw nation.”

According to him, “Alamieyeseigha was indeed an Ijaw nationalist in all ramifications, and wherever Ijaw interest is found, he is there to protect that interest. Alamieyeseigha was a governor of the people and anyone who had contact with Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha will never regret it.

“He served the country as a military officer and ended his career serving his state and Ijaw nation, which earned him the sobriquet ‘Governor-General of Ijaw Nation.’

Diri, who said his leadership style was greatly influenced by Alamieyeseigha’s reconciliatory posture, implored Bayelsans, particularly the political class, to set aside their political differences and join forces to build Bayelsa, the Jerusalem of all Ijaws.

In his tribute, Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, hailed the courage of late DSP Alamieyeseigha for laying a solid foundation for a new Bayelsa.

Chairman of the Bayelsa Elders Forum, and former Deputy Governor of the state, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha Jonah (rtd), in his goodwill message, said late Alamieyeseigha was a leader who always stood by his people till death took him, adding that the people of the state greatly missed him.

Delivering a public lecture titled, “The Ijaw Question And The Leadership Imperatives: Lessons From Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha’s Legacies,” president of the Ijaw National Congress, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, said Alamco, as he was fondly called, was an apostle of resource control, fiscal federalism and self-determination, a cause he fought for until his death.

According to him, to attain sustainable development for the Ijaw and Niger Delta, there must be effective leadership and responsible followership in the quest for self-determination.