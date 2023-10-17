Diplomats, intellectuals, Labour Leaders and youths to discuss Africa’s future

Youth

The future of Africa in a turbulent world is to be discussed in Abuja this Wednesday October 18, 2023 by diplomats, intellectuals, Labour Leaders, youths and various groups. Organized by the Society for International Relations Awareness, SIRA, a leading Think Tank on international affairs, the theme of the public discussion is: “Africa In The Turbulence Of A World In Search Of Direction.”

It will begin with a Lecture on the theme by Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Past Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, two-term Ekiti State Governor, former Minister of Solid Minerals and currently, Visiting Professor, School of Global Affairs, King’s College, London.

The programme is to be chaired by Ambassador Brownson Dede, renowned Secretary of the African Liberation Committee which co-ordinated the continent’s struggle against colonialism in Zimbabwe, Namibia and Apartheid South Africa. He was also the Organisation of Africa Unity, OAU Assistant Secretary General, Political Affairs, and past Nigerian Ambassador to Ethiopia and Eritrea.

The Distinguished Guest of Honour is Ambassador John Kayode Shinkaiye, Chief of Staff to African Union Chairmen; President Omar Konare and Jean Ping; and President, Association of Retired Career Ambassadors of Nigeria (ARCAN)

The Co-Discussants are Professor Jibrin Ibrahim, Expert in African Politics, and Benson Upah Esq, Veteran Editor, Labour Leader and Specialist in Public Affairs and Leadership.

The programme which commences at 10. am is to be held in the Rotunda Hall, Tafawa Balewa Building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.

SIRA in inviting various facets of the public to attend the programme hopes that a path that will lead to development will be mapped out for the continent.