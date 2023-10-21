Diaspora group meets Gov. Mutfwang, pledges to increase Plateau State’s FDI

BY: Victoria Ojeme

Some indigenes of Plateau State living in the United States of America (USA), under the auspices of Plateau State Association USA, Inc. (PSA-USA), have pledged their commitment to attract substantial Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) to their state.

The President of PSA-USA, Dr. Barth Shepkong, gave the assurance when the governor of the state, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang attended the Gala Night of the 2023 Annual National Convention of the association held in Columbia, Maryland in the USA.

This was contained in a statement, jointly signed by the group’s General Secretary, Nanjul Wuyep, and its Public Relations Officer

, Franca Keyen, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

Dr. Shepkong said the group would collaborate with the “Time is Now Administration” of Mutfwang to boost the economy of the state.

He expressed profound gratitude to the governor for his exemplary leadership in guiding the people of Plateau from the front.

Governor Mutfwang, urged the citizens of the state living in the U.S. to unite and form a cohesive alliance aimed at mutual development.

Mutfwang urged them to embody the quintessential Plateau spirit marked by love, togetherness, friendship, tolerance, and peace as they reside abroad.

He explained that no single tribe on the Plateau can stand in isolation, no matter its strength.

He, therefore, stressed the need for all Plateau sons and daughters residing in the Diaspora to come together and project the image of the state for accelerated growth and development.

Such collective efforts, he said, is the first step towards ushering development back to their cherished homeland.

The Gala Night was a melting pot of cultures and friendship, as representatives from various associations extended their support.

Friends of PSA-USA, including the Zumunta Association, USA; Igala Association; Berom Association; Middle Belt Association, Canada; and distinguished guests from Kaduna, Igbo, Yoruba, Trinidad and Tobago, Rwanda, Cameroon, and other communities, graced the event with their presence.

The PSA-USA is dedicated to promoting public service excellence, fostering collaboration among leaders, and addressing critical challenges facing Plateau State communities.

Founded in 2005, PSA-USA, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, non-political, non-religious association exclusively organised for charitable, scientific, and educational purposes, more specifically to engage in education, health, social, and economic development activities both in the U.S. and Plateau State.