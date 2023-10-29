Detaining Naira Marley without evidence violation of human rights — Sister, Shubomi

Shubomi, the sister of embattled musician Naira Marley, has expressed outrage over his brother’s detention, describing it as a human rights violation.

Recall that the Magistrate Court sitting in the Yaba area of Lagos State ordered that Sam Larry and Naira Marley be remanded in custody earlier this month while they continue the probe into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death.

This came after a lot of Nigerians actively pursued justice for the late Mohbad, following the singer’s death under controversial circumstances and several accusations leveled against his former boss, Naira Marley, for bullying him repeatedly.

Shubomi, in a post via her Instastory, however, lamented that Naira Marley has been kept in detention for nearly 30 days with no charge, despite having willingly returned to the country.

She also suggested that the singer was being kept in detention to appease the social media mob.

In her words;“Keeping someone who willingly traveled back to help in detention for nearly 30 days, with no charge, no evidence, no sufficient witness is a violation of his human rights. Keeping him in custody to appease social media and the internet mob is crazy.”

“If you have evidence against him for anything he’s been accused of charge him! But if you don’t release him. It shouldn’t take this long for the investigation to be done.”

“We all want the truth! We all want justice. What is the delay? We’ve already lost one person, trying to lynch another is not going to bring about justice😔”

Even though Shubomi acknowledges that God is in control, she prays nobody ever gets to experience being accused of an atrocity you have no hand in while trending the hashtag #freenairamarley.

The public outcry and demand for justice reached its peak when evidence emerged suggesting that Naira Marley had a history of mistreating Mohbad, which fueled suspicions of foul play in his untimely demise.

The court’s decision to remand both Sam Larry and Naira Marley in custody was seen as a significant step towards uncovering the truth behind Mohbad’s tragic end.