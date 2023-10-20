Democracy: Allow non-violent agitations in Nigeria – Nwakor

By Anayo Okoli

AN advocate of non-violent agitation for rights, Mrs. Amuche Euphemia Nwakor has urged the Nigerian Government to always allow non-violent freedom fighters space to express themselves and pursue their rights.

Nwakor, a staunch supporter of Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, said the group has always been and remains a non-violent organization and urged the government and the security agencies to allow them to exercise their rights to freedom of association and expression.

Nwakor said she always felt bad seeing non-violent groups like MASSOB being harassed, intimidated and tortured without provocation by over-zealous security operatives.

The Australian based human rights advocate also encouraged MASSOB members to continue to be non-violent and lawful in the pursuit of their programmes so that they will not encroach on the rights of other citizens.

Nwakor explained that peaceful agitation for self-determination and other freedoms is enshrined in international laws and urged Nigeria government and the security agencies to respect the laws that guarantee non-violent freedom fighters.

She noted that there are many such peaceful agitations across the world and advised MASSOB not to ever deviate from its peaceful and non-violent approach to their pursuit.