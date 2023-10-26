Delta Police arrests 26-yr-old man over girlfriend’s alleged murder

By Paul Olayemi

The Sapele Divisional Police have arrested a 26-year-old man, Destiny Ogheneovo, for alleged murder of his girlfriend, Jennifer Aaron, in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

Destiny was picked up, a few days ago, at his residence in NDDC Road area, in Amukpe, Sapele, by Police detectives from Sapele Division, after Jennifer Aaron’s relatives reported her missing.

A relative of the deceased, Ugomu, told Vanguard that Jennifer, who had a two-year-old child with Destiny, parted ways with him about four months ago after their relationship turned sour. According to him, last week Tuesday, Destiny appeared at Jennifer’s family home to take her away on his motorcycle.

When Jennifer failed to return home that night, her worried relatives began searching for her but to no avail. “We looked for her everywhere but no one knew her whereabouts. It was later that night that someone reportedly overheard Destiny arguing loudly with Jennifer before all went quiet,” Ugomu narrated.

The search party widened its search to Destiny’s house but found no one. That was until yesterday when Jennifer’s corpse was discovered dumped at the back of Destiny’s house.

The police spokesman for Delta State Command, Edafe Bright, though could not be reached to confirm the story but a police source told Vanguard that Destiny is in the police cell in Sapele “but he will soon be taken to Asaba”