Delta: Ex-deputy gov, Otuaro hails Uduaghan at 69

The immediate past deputy governor of Delta State, H.E. Deacon Kingsley B. Otuaro, Esq., has extended warm congratulations to H.E. Emmanuel E. Uduaghan, CON., the former governor of Delta State, on his 69th birthday.

In a statement posted on his verified Facebook page, Otuaro expressed profound appreciation for the former governor’s remarkable contributions to the state during his tenure.

Otuaro said “On behalf of my family, I wish you prosperous years ahead in good health and more wisdom in service to God and humanity.

Otuaro also pray for God’s guidance and protection to be with the former governor.

He underlined Uduaghan’s commitment to progress and development, noting that his leadership had set the stage for the modern Delta that residents have come to enjoy.

The former deputy governor said Dr. Uduanghan’s rich experience in public service and politics will go a long way in moving the state and nation forward through wise counsel and setting a good precedence in leadership.

Deacon Otuaro acknowledged the pivotal role played by the former governor in shaping Delta State’s current landscape.