Delta chieftain, Ukubehinje hails former Gov Uduaghan at 69

By Paul Olayemi

In a jubilant celebration honoring an exceptional leader and statesman, Misan Ukubehinje, former House of Assembly member, Chairman of Abigborodo management committee has extended his warm birthday wishes and heartfelt praise to distinguished former Governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Uduaghan, on his 69th birthday.

Misan Ukubehinje, a one time member of the State Executive Council in his press statement took a moment to reflect on Governor Uduaghan’s immense contributions and transformative legacy during his tenure, highlighting his unparalleled dedication to public service and visionary leadership.

“Today, on behalf of Abigborodo management committee, we pay tribute to an exceptional leader whose selfless service and unwavering commitment to the development of Delta State continue to inspire us,” declares Ukubehinje.

“Governor Uduaghan’s 69th birthday is a moment for us to express our profound gratitude and admiration for his remarkable contributions to our beloved state.”

During his tenure as Delta State Governor from 2007 to 2015, Emmanuel Uduaghan spearheaded numerous initiatives that propelled Delta State towards unprecedented progress and prosperity. His visionary policies and strategic planning transformed the state’s infrastructure, healthcare system, education sector, and agricultural practices, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of its citizens.

Ukubehinje specifically commends Governor Uduaghan’s efforts in healthcare, ensuring affordable and accessible healthcare for all residents. The move revolutionized the healthcare landscape and earned Delta State recognition as a model for other states in the country.

Furthermore, Ukubehinje applauded Uduaghan’s commitment to youth empowerment and job creation. Through agencies thousands of young entrepreneurs were empowered with the necessary skills and financial support to start and grow their businesses, fostering economic growth and reducing unemployment rates in the state.

As he concludes his birthday message, Misan Ukubehinje expresses his personal admiration for Governor Uduaghan, stating, “Your leadership has been an inspiration to me and countless others. Your dedication to the progress and well-being of Delta State is a testament to your exceptional character and unwavering commitment to public service. On behalf of the people of Abigborodo Community and the people of Delta State, I wish you a joyous 69th birthday filled with love, good health, and continued success.”