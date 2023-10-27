Delta chieftain, Arieja hails Orodje of Okpe on double honours

By Paul Olayemi

Dr Austin Arieja, President General of Otomyasere Community and Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, has congratulated the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Major General Felix Mujakperuo (Rtd), on his recent achievements. The Orodje was honoured with two prestigious awards on Saturday at the Nigerian Army University Biu in Borno State.

The Orodje was installed as the Chancellor of the university and conferred with a Doctorate of Laws by the institution. The installation and conferment ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including senators, governors, and members of the House of Representatives.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Dr Arieja, who was in Biu to witness the occasion said that the Orodje’s achievements were a source of pride and inspiration for the entire Okpe Kingdom and the Delta State. He described the Orodje as a visionary leader who has contributed immensely to the development and peace of his domain and the nation.

Dr Arieja expressed that the honour and respect accorded to the Orodje by the senators, governors, and members of the House of Representatives present at the event was something he was extremely proud of. He said it demonstrated the high esteem in which the Orodje is held across all levels of government.

Dr Arieja also commended the Orodje for his role in promoting the culture and values of the Okpe people. He said that the Orodje has been a strong advocate for the preservation and promotion of the Okpe language, history, and traditions. He urged the Orodje to continue to use his influence and experience to advance the interests of his people and the country.

Dr Arieja assured the Orodje of his continued loyalty and cooperation in achieving his goals and aspirations for the kingdom. He concluded his statement by praying for God’s blessings and protection on the Orodje and his family, and for peace, unity, and progress in Okpe Kingdom, Delta State, and Nigeria.

At the occasion the Orodje had expressed his gratitude to God and to all those who honoured him with their presence and support. He said that he was humbled by the awards and dedicated them to God and to his people. He said that he would continue to serve his kingdom and his country with integrity and commitment.

The Orodje also called on all Nigerians to work together for the peace, security, and development of the nation. He said that Nigeria is a great country with enormous potential and that Nigerians should embrace their diversity as a strength rather than a weakness. He urged all Nigerians to shun violence, hatred, and division and to promote love, unity, and harmony.