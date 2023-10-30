Delta activist, Ukuanovwe wants order in UPU Youthwing

Rights activist and pioneer Nigerian indigenous language advocate, Prince Ukuanovwe Godstime OJ, has asked the Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, to call his government officials to order.

He made this call while addressing the press over the just concluded UPU Youthwing Election.

He described the exercise as a sham and further inferred that government interference was not necessary.

He exonerated Governor Oborevwori of wrongdoing and further accused overzealous government officials for the menace.

He expressed displeasure over the conduct of the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Youthwing Election Committee, saying that the refusal of the committee to follow their own laid down rules and election sequence as widely circulated by them was a major issue.

He faulted their non-organized screening process as it concerns age and academic qualifications

He argued that majority of the person’s published as qualified candidates did not meet the requirements.

He faulted the National PG for not being courageous enough by falling to external pressure and listening to Government ‘errand boys’.

Ukuanovwe expressed confidence that he is the duly elected General Secretary of the UPU Youthwing having being returned unopposed, saying that anything done outside the electoral guidelines and sequence as widely published and circulated by election committee remains null and void.

He said it was shameful for government officials of Urhobo extraction to always invade electoral process of sociocultural bodies in Urhobo land.