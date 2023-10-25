Delta: Abducted community leader, others regain freedom

Mr Harrison Ekeleme

By Paul Olayemi

The President General of Amukpe Community in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, Harrison Ekeleme, who was kidnapped days ago has been freed by his abductors.

Ekeleme was abducted alongside three other young men along the Warri-Sapele highway last week.

In an interview shortly after regaining his freedom, Ekeleme said he was thankful to be back with his family. “It was a horrific ordeal. The kidnappers seemed very familiar with the routes around Warri road and the surrounding villages,” he stated. “They were clearly from the Northern part and knew the area well enough to ambush us so easily.”

Though the Delta Police PRO, Edafe Bright could not be reached to corroborate the story, a security source told Vanguard that a team of security men led by Sapele Divisional Police Officer, Harrison Nwabuisi was closing on the kidnappers’ hideout when they panicked and released four of the hostages along the Sapele-Warri expressway where they had initially taken them.

The source who craved anonymity added that, “investigation into the incident is ongoing and we will leave no stone unturned to apprehend the culprits and curb such criminal activities”

Ekeleme, who also serves as Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party in Sapele LGA, expressed his profound gratitude to the police and local communities for their tireless efforts to secure his freedom. “I am overjoyed to be safely back with my family and community. It was a horrific ordeal but I never lost hope that help was on the way,” he said.

The news has been met with jubilation and relief in Amukpe and across Sapele LGA.

In a statement, the chairman of Sapele Local Government Council, Hon Eugene Inoaghan commended the security forces for their swift response and congratulated Ekeleme and the other victims on regaining their freedom unharmed. He assured residents that maintaining law and order remains a top priority.