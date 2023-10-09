DELSU: New PGSAN exco sworn-in, as President lauds VC

Egwunyenga

Newly sworn-in President of the Postgraduate Students Association of Nigeria, PGSAN, Delta State University, Abraka, Comrade Ohwovoriole Oviebemre, has lauded the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Andy Egwunyenga.

Comrade Oviebemre, who spoke to journalists after the swearing-in ceremony of the new executive members that took place on Tuesday at The Boardroom of the Postgraduate School, Site III, commended the VC for building on an acculturated democratic system within the university by supporting a free, fair and credible election which is uncommon in the political environment today, just as he applauded the VC for gracing the swearing-in ceremony.

According to him, the administration of Professor Egwunyenga, has brought a new normal to the university, saying that staff and students can attest to the developmental strides that have occurred in the university and particularly the Post Graduate School since he took over.

In his words: “The school is now ICT-oriented and highly ranked amongst state-owned universities in Nigeria. Go around DELSU and you will discover the changes that are physical to the eyes ranging from the building of the Faculty of Management Sciences, Pharmacy, beautification of the university surrounding, favorable policies that affect Postgraduate students positively, peace being enjoyed by both staff and students of the University community, subsidising of school fees for staff who are interested in furthering their education and others too numerous to mention; this is truly evident to postgraduate students and we thank him for these innovations.”

Continuing, he said: “Professor Egunyenga is a man endowed with rare leadership qualities and wisdom and these have made the welfare of students and staff of this great university a priority to him,” adding that “since the very day he took over the leadership position of the university, the school has recorded tremendous peace and a lovely studying and working environment for students and staff.”

He said: “During the tenure of Professor Egwunyenga as VC DELSU, the institution has reverted to the culture of world-class universities of yearly convocation,” noting that “the university contributes to national discourse by inviting world-class international scholars for yearly convocation lectures.

“I use this medium to thank the Comrade Vice Chancellor and pray that the Lord give him the needed strength to finish strong.”

Meanwhile, he also applauded the Dean of PG School, Prof Temi Akporhonor and his excellent team like Prof Tsetimi Jonathan, the Associate Dean of the Postgraduate School, Mr. Emmanuel Egheneji, the Secretary to the Postgraduate School and as well as other staff of the postgraduate school “under whose watch the PG School has witnessed giant strides and Postgraduate students are assured of timely graduation.”

Furthermore, he assured postgraduate students of meaningful representation, while urging them to support his administration in order for the new executive members to leave behind indelible marks when they exit the stage.