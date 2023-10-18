Delay in Adeyemi Federal University’s takeoff causing tension — COEASU writes Tinubu, Mamman

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Workers under the umbrella of the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union, (COEASU), have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu through the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, to order the immediate takeoff of the Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo in Ondo State for academic activities.

They urged the Minister to ensure urgent appointment of a Vice Chancellor for the University that has the requisite qualifications, acumen and attitude to drive the University of Education.

The Union made the call through a letter written to Prof Mamman and signed by the Chairman of COEASU, Adeyemi College of Education Ondo Chapter, Dr Adetokunboh Adepoju and the Secretary, Comrade Dr Joel Edafe.

While congratulating the Minister on his recent appointment, the union noted that delay in the takeoff of the university and non-listing of the institution among the Colleges of education, were now causing palpable apprehension among staff, students and members of the host Ondo community.

They said in the letter dated 25th September, 2023, COEASU said “this has become a subject of palpable apprehension among staff, students and members of the host community especially now that the institution is not listed as a College of Education in the new enacted and gazatted Federal College of Education Act, 2023. Some measure of tension is also brewing as a result of the delay.

“Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo was established in 1964 and on 22nd April, 1981 the Senate of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife approved that the College commenced the degree programmes in 1982/1983 Academic Session and has since then passed several NUC Accreditations because of the quality of personnel and facilities on ground.

“It was due to this that the College was upgraded to a University. It is also worth mentioning that the Ondo State University of Medical Sciences took off from Adeyemi College of Education Campus due to the quality of facilities in the institution.

“Adeyemi Federal University of Education Establishment Act was signed into law by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the 23rd of December, 2021 and gazetted by the Judiciary on the 7th of January, 2022. The University though recorgnized by the law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has since been delayed in terms of implementation.

“The initial delay after the inauguration of this new administration led by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was hinged on the appointment and swearing in of Ministers for the Federal Republic. Since the appointments, nothing has been heard on the take-off of the new University.

“This has become a subject of palpable apprehension among staff, students and members of the host community especially now that the institution is not listed as a College of Education in the new enacted and gazatted Federal College of Education Act, 2023. Some measure of tension is also brewing as a result of the delay.

“In view of the above therefore, the Union hereby pleads with the Honourable Minister to consider and attend urgently to the following:

“Immediate constitution and mobilization of the Transition Implementation Committee; Facilitation of enabling conditions for the immediate take-off of the Adeyemi Federal University of Education;

“The immediate appointment of a Vice Chancellor that has the requisite qualifications, acumen and attitude to drive a University of Education; Use your good offices to assist in the speedy issuance of the license by the National University Commission (NUC) to operate as a University and the listing of the University courses on JAMB portál; and Assisting in any other way that will enhance and promote the laudable vision of this new University.

“The Union congratulates you on your appointment as the Honourable Minister of Education of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This appointment we strongly believe will cause unprecedented progress in the educational sector given your pedigrees in the educational annals of Nigeria,” COEASU said.