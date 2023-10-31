Defection: Kwankwaso’s NNPP loses to Ganduje’s APC

Omeiza Ajayi

The fortunes of the New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP were further depleted on Tuesday following the decision of its immediate-past National Chairman, Prof. Rufai Ahmed Alkali to lead some of its influential members to the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

Among the defectors were Senator Sulaiman Othman Hunkuyi, who at various times was the party’s Deputy National Chairman, National Organizing Secretary and the Kaduna State NNPP Governorship Candidate; and Professor Bem Angwe – a former Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission and a former National Legal Adviser of the NNPP as well as its Governorship Candidate in Benue State.

Others are NNPP Governorship Candidate in Yobe state, Alhaji Garba Umar, Nuhu Ajiana Audu, Dr Isa Abdullahi Shika, Hon Mikaih Takwat, Major Yahaya Shinko (Rtd), Alhaji Usman Danbaba, Hon. Ihyom Asongu, Barrister John Tine, Hon Dekaan Akarde, Hon Mrs Mercy Achagh and Chief Dr Bob Echikwonye, Adamu Mohammed, Sarkin Malamai and HON Johnson Abbah.

Alkali, who was a one-time National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said they decided to resign from NNPP due to individual differences.

Alkali told his host, the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, that they settled for the choice of APC as their next destination after wide consultations, adding that though the PDP approached him to return he respectfully declined because of the reasons he left the party had not changed.

He said with the termination of all litigations concerning the presidential election by the Supreme Court, President Bola Tinubu deserves to be supported and encouraged to steer the ship of the Nigerian State to restore hope in the country.

“Given the numerous challenges confronting our country at this point in our nation’s history, all Nigerians deserve peace and tranquillit to go about their normal life. To achieve this, this country needs to be preserved; our democracy needs to be protected; and this Government needs to be supported. And with all litigations on the Presidential election over, it is time President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should be supported and encouraged to steer the ship of the Nigerian State to restore hope in the country. Our primary considerations for joining of the APC at this point are therefore based on several considerations, namely:

“As recent events in the Niger Republic have shown, there is great hope and expectation for Nigeria to fulfil its manifest destiny as the leading nation in Africa. The task before us therefore is not only to solve our internal problems but to also play decisive and leading roles in addressing and resolving the numerous challenges of the African continent.

“Nigerians have suffered long enough that the longer the country is allowed to drift, the more and deeper the pain and suffering of the ordinary citizen in our dear country. This is why we feel, even though the legal option remains always available to political actors, it must be remembered that the heroic decision of President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to concede victory in March 2015 to General Muhammadu Buhari even before the final declaration of the Presidential election result was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC made him a national and global hero of all times,” he said.

Responding, Ganduje said: “We knew NNPP was going for a doom and now we have seen the doom.”

According to him, APC has a good internal mechanism which provides a level playing ground for all members irrespective of status.

Ganduje said APC is a strong political institution made up of personalities of knowledge and wisdom conversant with the problems and aspirations of Nigerians.

APC Chairman noted that the NNPP was stronger and better before the former governor of Kano State and the Presidential candidate of NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso joined the party.

Commending the decampees Ganduje said their decision to dump the NNPP was well thought-out, alleging that the party has been hijacked and polluted by members of the Kwankwasiyya political movement led by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

“The APC is a party that is an expert in the management of diversity. You have returned home to where you rightfully belong. APC will take the people of Nigeria to the next level and I assure you that you are now full members of the party.

“You are coming into the party at the right time when you can take an active role in the party. Here in the APC, we practice internal democracy and you can aspire for any position.”