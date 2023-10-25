Defamation: Prophet slams N22m suit against Chef Dammy

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ekiti-based cleric, Prophet Adegoke Jeremiah has slammed Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy N22 million for alleged defamation of character.

Recall that Chef Dammy, a student of Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) recently called out the Prophet on social media, saying he should be held responsible if anything happens to her.

According to Dammy, the Pastor who sponsored her sensational cook-a-thon had been threatening, cursing, and bullying her for months.

Speaking via Instagram, Adeparusi said she was coming to Lagos to grant an interview and disclose the whole situation.

However, the Prophet, in a letter signed by his lawyers, Bisayo Sule & Co Legal Practitioners, and dated 23rd October 2023, demanded a retraction of the defamatory statement on social media, two widely read national dailies and payment of a sum of N22 million for damages.

The clergyman also gave Chef Dammy an ultimatum of seven days to comply with the demand as he would not hesitate to seek redress in court.

The letter read, “Given the incalculable damage you have done to the good reputation of our client, we demand a retraction of the libellous statement on all the social media particularly your Instagram page, and two (2) widely read national dailies.

“Additionally, we are demanding a sum of (Twenty Million Naira Only). “N20,000,000:00 being Damages for the act of Defamation against our client.

“Take notice that you have seven (7) days from the date of service of this letter on you, the date of service inclusive to comply with our demand.

“Failure of which we shall not hesitate to seek a redress in the court of law.”