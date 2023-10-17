Declare state of emergency on drugs, narcotics abuse in Nigeria – Senate tells FG

The Senate has asked the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on the growing menace of drugs and narcotics abuse in the country.

These resolutions of the Senate followed its consideration of a motion titled: “Urgent need to address the menace of drug abuse in Nigeria” at plenary on Tuesday.

The motion was sponsored by Senator Babangida Uba Hussaini (APC Jigawa Northwest.

The Upper Chamber also directed its committee on NAFDAC, Drugs and Narcotics to liaise with relevant federal government agencies to convene a National Summit on the state of drugs and narcotics abuse in the country.

Details later…