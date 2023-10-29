Deal with Saboteurs in Oil& Gas sector – Group tells Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A group, the Nigerian Transparency Initiative for Good Governance has expressed dismay over the activities of saboteurs in government, and called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to keep a close watch on developments in the oil and gas sector,

The group stated that it has watched certain developments in the oil and gas sector regarding moves by some elements to undo some of the critical decisions taken by the previous administration aimed at growing the Nigerian economy and make it competitive globally.

The group in a statement signed by

Sani Ahmad , Executive Director and Henry Nwosu:, the General Secretary, stated further that they would not have taken the moves of these elements with a pinch of salt except for some uncontrovertible evidence at their disposal.

” First, we believe the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the interest of the masses at heart, and would do anything to protect such interests especially by safeguarding the oil and gas industry upon which the economy of the country stands. Secondly, the oil and gas sector over the years had experienced lots of challenges ranging from oil thefts to vandalism of infrastructures, corruption and abuses. We are also aware that efforts have been made to sanitise the sector, encourage investments and expand the infrastructures to accommodate growth and development necessary to pull back the nation’s economy from the brinks of precipice!”

“As critical stakeholders, we are alarmed that each time the government takes decisions to move the oil and gas sector forward, some vested interests would begin to create problems to frustrate government decisions and cripple the entire sector. Such unpatriotic moves have also sent wrong signals to would-be investors, both local and international, who watched from sidelines if their investments would be safe in the country in view of prevailing scenarios. “

The group explained that it’s in respect of the foregoing that they wanted to let the public know, and especially Mr President, that in 2023, the Federal Executive Council approved the appointment of Pre-Shipment Inspectors and Monitoring/Evaluation Agents for crude oil and gas exports under the Nigerian Export Supervision scheme.

They said the whole process was approved by FEC and taken to the Federal Ministry of Finance for implementation, adding that the Presidential approval was secured following compliance with due process in line with the provision of the public procurement Act, 2007.

“The government approved nine consultants out of about 81 who applied. The approval was based on their past antecedents and experience as well as professional competence. It should be noted that part of the qualification during the bidding process, was that all the bidders must establish laboratories and offices in Warri, Portharcourt and Lagos, which they are all did.”

The group explained that after the approval, the Companies together with their foreign partners began extensive works to carry out their mandates, trusting that stability, transparency and decorum have returned to the sector due to the painstaking and transparent processes and procedures followed during the bidding periods.

” The companies were also of the belief that since government is a continuous process, their investments in the sector will be protected irrespective of the stance of future government, more so when all constitutional procedures have been followed, and the processes leading to government approval adjudged as most transparent by international best standards and practices.”

The group however lamented that information at their disposal pointed to some negative tendencies bent on sabotaging the laudable foundation already laid regarding the approval of the pre-shipment inspection to companies that duly qualified for it.

This , they stated, would no doubt create a set back, erode investors confidence and stiffen the growth and development of the sector.

According to the group; it’s in the over all interest of the country, especially now that the present government was making frantic efforts to revamp the economy that they appealed to such vested interests to stop forthwith their parochial schemings to cancel the already approved contracts, a move that would be counter productive and inimical to the efforts of President Bola Tinubu to attract investors into the country.

“The President has in recent times travelled to Europe and Asia to woo investors, nothing should be done to sabotage his efforts,” they stated.

“We also appeal to Mr President to keep a close watch on developments in the oil and gas sector, especially aspects that deal with pre-shipment inspection because whatever happens in the sector alert the international investors and partners on how serious we are as a country in protecting national assets, infrastructures, and agreements.

We want to commend Mr President so far for the aggressive measures he has taken to revamp the economy. He promised to hit the ground running. So far he has not disappoint. And on the issues we raised, Mr President, please, do not disappoint,” the statement added.